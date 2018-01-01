Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate: Interim statement of the manger over the first quarter of the financial year 2018 (01/01/2018-31/03/2018)

For the first quarter of the financial year 2018 we record the following key data:

Rental income received slightly increases from € 14.3 million end Q1 2017 to € 14.6 million

EPRA earnings* [1] increase by 12.6% from € 6.1 million end Q1 2017 to € 6.9 million

increase by 12.6% from € 6.1 million end Q1 2017 to € 6.9 million Important rise (+97%) of net result from € 3.5 million end Q1 2017 to € 6.9 million or € 1.39 per share

Funding cost decreases from 2.99% on 31/12/2017 to 2.90%

Occupancy rate slightly increases to 94.9%

Redevelopments in Belgium and Luxembourg on schedule



[1] Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in the sense of the ESMA directive of 5 October 2015 in this press release are indicated with an asterisk (*) and are further explained in the annexes to this press release.

Integral press release below.

