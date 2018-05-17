Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2018) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SRJ" or the "Company") wishes to announce that the company is planning to commence operations shortly on its numerous gold properties in British Columbia.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint states, "We look forward to starting up operations on our properties located within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. We anticipate a lot of work programs ongoing simultaneously in the area shortly. We also recently saw strong numbers on our Clayton Valley lithium property drill program and anticipate further work being conducted shortly there. We have flow through funds secured to begin work in Canada and plan to have a very active next couple of months."

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of lithium prospects. The 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprise of two claim blocks totalling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. Spearmint also has two lithium projects in Quebec, including the 4,485-acre 'Pressiac Lithium Prospect' and the 2,636-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes West Lithium Prospect' in the vicinity of Nemaska Lithium Inc. & Critical Elements Corp.

Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprise of four separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of, the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. and Vanadium One Energy Corp.

Spearmint's current projects also include three areas of focus on gold in British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, and the 3,052 acre 'Neba Prospect' bordering Aben Resources Ltd. Spearmint's 8,482 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package that includes the 'EL North, EL North 2 and the BUDDY claims' in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp. Spearmint's 10,300 acre 'WHY WEST' Magnesium project near Rossland, BC directly borders West High Yield Resources.





Clayton Valley Ownership Map

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4360/34695_a1526505671762_40.jpg

Spearmint is currently in the process of creating location maps for our properties as well as updating the website.

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@spearmintresources.ca.

Contact Information

Tel: 1604646-6903

www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"

President

Spearmint Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.