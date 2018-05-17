ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) Backlog Increases 41% to $6.5M with Recent Purchase Order for Electric School Bus Drivetrain Systems

Blue Bird Corporation places an order for additional electric school bus drivetrains "Powered by ADOMANI®" to fill orders for its All American Type D and Vision Type C zero-emission electric school buses.

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2018 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) today announced its backlog has increased 41% to $6.5 million as a result of the recent receipt of a purchase order from Blue Bird Corporation for additional zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for Blue Bird's all-electric Vision Type C and All American Type D school buses. Delivery of the entire backlog is expected in 2018. ADOMANI® is touring with the Blue Bird Experience Event all across the United States and Canada showcasing the all-electric "Powered by ADOMANI®" buses to school districts, community and state leaders, and transportation professionals.

"We are excited to see the enthusiasm and eagerness to adopt the zero-emission technology from transportation professionals and community leaders in many states," said Jim Reynolds, President, and CEO of ADOMANI®. "With state alternative fuel purchase incentives and the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust funds available for electric school buses, fleet owners in states such as California and New York may be eligible for funding that ranges from $150,000 to $220,000 or more for each electric school bus. Combine this with the fact that the final product is coming from the premier school bus industry leader in the United States and Canada with an established dealership network for sales, maintenance, and warranty, and the choice of these zero-emission school buses is very compelling."

Blue Bird dealers in the United States are now accepting customer purchase orders for "Powered by ADOMANI®" zero-emission electric school buses with deliveries for the All American Type D to begin in September of this year.

