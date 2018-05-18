NGEx Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held June 12, 2018

VANCOUVER, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

NGEx Resources Inc. ("NGEx" or the "Company") (TSX: NGQ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: NGQ), announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at Suite 2000, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E8 on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time), for the following purposes:

to receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2017 , together with the report of the auditors thereon; to fix the number of directors at six (6); to elect directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; to appoint the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor; and to transact such further and other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The record date for the Annual General Meeting is May 4, 2018. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at http://www.ngexresources.com.

Holders of Euroclear Sweden Registered Shares

The information in this section is of significance to Shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a voting instruction form by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The voting instruction form cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the voting instruction form must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided in the voting instruction form.

