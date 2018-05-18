Correction refers to split. The correct information is marked in bold below. Referring to the bulletin from Betsson AB's annual general meeting, held on May 15, 2018, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 22, 2018. The order book will not change. Short name: BETS B Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0009806896 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 21, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011089259 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 22, 2018 For further information about the split, please contact Betsson AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or +46 (8) 405 70 50.