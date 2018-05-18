Rockstone Research: MGX Gains Global Recognition and Respect for its Rapid Lithium Extraction Technology in Times of Energy Transition

MGX Wins Industry Leadership Award from S&P Global Platts

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2018 / Last night in London, the winners of the prestiguous S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards were ceremoniously presented to an international audience of nearly 200 industry executives and global media. A total of 84 finalists from 16 countries were represented in 15 award categories spanning the entire steel, metals and mining complex. Among the winners are Rio Tinto, POSCO, NMDC, and MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTCQB: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) being honored as the winner of the Base and Specialty Metals Industry Leadership Award. It's history in the making, in full swing, as MGX Nears Commercial Deployment of 4 Petrolithium and Water Treatment Systems in Alberta.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4701-MGX-Wins-Industry-Leadership-Award-from-SP-Global-Platts

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4709-MGX-gewinnt-prestigetraechtige-Auszeichnung-von-SP-Global-Platts

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research



