Siemens continued to climb upwards during the last week. The stock surprises investors and analysts with the recent results. Only the minority of spectators had expected a steep increase until end of March. During the last week the stock increased by nearly 1 %. During the last two weeks it even have been 7.5 % and in an entire month 8 %. Those are strong results, which imply that Siemens has the opportunity to attack the six-month high at 125.36 Euro and maybe even the annual high of 129.30 ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...