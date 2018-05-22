Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2018) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a leader in the unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") industry, announces the formation of a Technical Advisory Board.

The focus of the Technical Advisory Board is to facilitate business growth opportunities and provide Global UAV a knowledge base within certain and specific sectors of the Company's business opportunities. Each of the new members of the Technical Advisory Board have been carefully selected as experts within their realm of knowledge and access.

Global UAV have chosen Ms. Monica England, Mr. Del Kintner, and Mr. Adam Allouba to form the initial Advisory Board. Each of the members have significant experience in the UAV industry within their diverse backgrounds that include the US Military, defense contracting and manufacturing, legal and the mining industry. The member biographies are below.

Additionally, Mr. Robert Lefebvre has resigned as a Director of Global UAV and will also be joining the Technical Advisory Board. Mr. Lefebvre has been integral with developing and streamlining the manufacturing division of Global UAV (NOVAerial Robotics Inc.) and this move will enable him to stay very close to the Company while allowing the development of new systems and liaising with potential new business opportunities.

"We are proud to announce the formation of our Technical Advisory Board. The extensive experience and success-driven dedication of each of the new advisors will aid Global UAV as we explore new opportunities and expand into new and emerging markets. Our Technical Advisory Board will be actively engaged with the Company in several key industries such as security and defence, technology development, integration and manufacturing. We also would like to thank Mr. Lefebvre for his service as a director and look forward to his continued contributions on the Advisory Board and as Managing Director of NOVAerial" stated Michael Burns, CEO and Director of Global UAV.

Ms. Monica England

Ms. England is unequivocally a pioneer in the Unmanned Systems and Robotics industries. Her 15 years of dedication and service have allowed her to work for several organizations and companies which have been instrumental to the growth and development of both defense and commercial unmanned platforms. She has also gained extensive knowledge and experience in a variety of vertical markets such as utilities, oil and gas, public safety and security. Ms. England's key contributions to the UAV/UAS industry are best summarized through her previous positions with various large technology companies, which include:

- As the former Director of Marketing and Business Development for 5D Robotics Inc., she identified new business opportunities, and managed the coordination of industrial aerial services within the company. Her guidance culminated with the 5D Aerial division achieving significant successes within the construction, power and utilities and industrial equipment rental markets. - As the Marketing and Sales Director for Aerial MOB, LLC, a company which is a pioneer in aerial cinematography and innovative technologies, she coordinated many aerial cinematography shoots and industrial inspections. Aerial MOB also established the gold-standard for the aerial cinematography market with the Federal Aviation Administration and the MPAA (Motion Picture Association of America), which is still recognized today. - As a Business Development Executive and Capture Lead at a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and Unmanned Aerial Systems company where she gained extensive knowledge for industrial inspections in the oil and gas markets. In this role, she traveled to other countries working with some of the biggest refineries in the world, where she worked with engineers and security teams and helped develop aerial programs that will employ drones to facilitate pipeline inspections. - At Northrop Grumman Corporation's Aerospace Systems division, she worked in the Program Office of the Army Future Combat Systems Class IV UAV Fire Scout; she then moved into the executive office for Production Operations as Training Coordinator followed by some interactions with the Strategic Development Unmanned Systems Strategy Group.

Ms. England has been an active leader for the San Diego Lindbergh Chapter of AUVSI Board of Directors since 2010 - and currently serves as the Vice President and Director of Membership and Events. She also coordinated a UAV Exhibit at the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center and the Air Law Institute UAV Symposium; she was a team member of the Cal UAS Federal Aviation Administration UAV Test Site Initiative and the CoE (Center of Excellence) Initiative. Ms. England was also recognized with a Certificate of Appreciation by Senator Joel Anderson for her diligent unmanned systems advocacy within several San Diego communities.

Additionally, she was hand selected by former Dean, Dr. Brent Bowen to serve as a member of the Industry Advisory Board at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's Prescott, Arizona campus and has entered her 3rd year as an advisor for the aviation university. She was also chosen as the first US female speaker to present on International UAV Regulations at the Unmanned Systems Conference and Expo India event in New Delhi, India along with the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Ms. England is an accomplished writer and has had several articles published in Robot Magazine as well as India's first and only Unmanned Aerial Systems magazine, "UAS magazine."

Ms. England's passion for all types of aviation and robotics activities is clearly evident by her constant support of community events. Her continuous involvement and keen foresight are strong indicators of her leadership skills and her dedication to the Unmanned Systems industry.

Mr. Del Kintner

Mr. Kintner brings vast experience in the defense industry by having developed a large number of contracts with military and aerospace organizations. In addition, during the past ten years, relationships have been developed with (United States) Homeland Security directors and managers. Using these relationships and capabilities he spearheaded corporate acquisitions, mergers, and joint ventures. Mr. Kintner assisted a client in converting their technology into millions of dollars of military business. This included developing two licensing agreements with a major aerospace company. In addition, he helped a new and innovative antenna technology and converted it into six government funded Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR and STTR) programs.

Mr. Kintner has supported the (United States) Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics in discovering innovative and disruptive technologies and helping to transition those technologies into government programs. This effort has consisted of mentoring and training these small companies to recognize requirements and needs where their intellectual properties can be integrated. Again, using his vast contact network, Mr. Kintner has provided advice, ideas, connections and suggestions to a variety of small businesses with the intent of raising their Technology Readiness Level (TRL) to a demonstrable level. In addition, he looked for situations where groups could pool their technologies and develop a system that would be attractive to major integrators

Most recently, Mr. Kintner has focused his skills on autonomous and unmanned systems in all domains including, their payloads and connectivity. Over the span of his career, Mr. Kintner has supported and worked with several companies including Boeing Corporation, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Mr. Adam Allouba

Mr. Allouba is a partner in the Montreal office of Dentons, an international law firm. He advises public companies in connection with both regulatory and transactional matters, including private placements, prospectus offerings, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring transactions, privatizations and shareholder meetings. He has extensive experience with mining exploration and technology companies. In 2008/09, Mr. Allouba completed a six-month secondment with the Montreal office of the TSX Venture Exchange and is currently a member of their local Advisory Committee in Quebec. He is also a member of the Securities Committee for the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC).

Mr. Robert Lefebvre

Mr. Lefebvre is one of the foremost experts in UAV technology in Canada. He is a mechanical engineer with a diverse set of skills including product development and program management gained in the automotive industry. Mr. Lefebvre was one of the original developers of Ardupilot, the world's leading open-source UAV/drone operating system with now over 1,000,000 systems in operation around the world. A frequently invited speaker at UAV industry conferences, he has also consulted to the UAV industry internationally, assisting clients to deploy Ardupilot on their commercial systems. Sensing a need for more robust UAV platforms for commercial applications, Mr. Lefebvre founded NOVAerial Robotics Inc.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies is a leader within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned divisions - Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., UAV Regulatory Services Inc., and NOVAerial Robotics Inc., - Global UAV Technologies Ltd., provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including manufacturing, service provider and regulatory divisions.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd., will continue its growth through technology development, expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions. As a vertically integrated consortium of businesses that cover all aspects of the UAV industry, Global UAV is well positioned as an emerging leader in the UAV technology space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Michael Burns"

Michael Burns

CEO & Director

Telephone: 1 888-905-7011Email: ir@globaluavtech.com

www.globaluavtech.com

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in public markets, service industries, manufacturing and the UAV Sector. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.