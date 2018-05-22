BASF moved upwards significantly on the quiet during the last week. Signficiantly means that the stock has improved very strongly. Until now the stock was stuck in a chart technical downwards trend, but was able to stabilize recently. Now the prospects are looking way better, since the stock came close to the upper limit of 90 Euro. After that the next barrier is set at 95 Euro, therefore, the stock can still improve and maybe even attack 97.55 Euro - the all-time high from January 19, 2018. ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...