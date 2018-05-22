On its general meeting Aurelius paid a record dividend to its shareholders. This record dividend amounts to 5.00 Euro per share.

According to Aurelius, the dividend consists out of a base dividend of 1.50 Euro per share and a participation dividend of 3.50 Euro per share. The total amount paid is 141 Million Euro.

The record dividends have it reasons: The total EBITDA of Aurelius was a record as well: 627.7 Million Euro. The operative EBITDA reached 114.9 Million Euro - almost ... (Gideon Tanner)

