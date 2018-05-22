On this Tuesday the price rocket of the Evotec's stock has finally started. The TecDax stock is now 10 % in plus. After a relatively weak start into the new year, it seems like it is finally going up. The stock is now at nearly 14 Euro.

The reason for this rapid increase is most likely the cooperation with the US Biotech company Celgene.

The strong increase could corrupt the chart image slightly, that is why one should be cautious when analysing the chart. However, the price ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...