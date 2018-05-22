The Gazprom stock had to suffer from a small loss of 2 % during the last week. That is not much, but it has pushed the stock down from the 4 Euro mark. However, the stock is still in a chart technical upwards trend. The reason for that is the rise of more than 5.5 % since the beginning of the year and a small, but noticeable and therefore valid increase. Downwards the stock has a protection of 3.70 to 3.75 Euro. The next obstacle is set at 4 Euro. After that 4.28 Euro are waiting as 1-year high. ... (Gideon Tanner)

