At the beginning of this month the Barrick Gold price temporarily fell below the 100 days-line. However, the stock was able to stabilize again and now notes with 11.30 Euro above this mark. Since March the stock is moving upwards. However, if one takes a look at the entire year one could see a clear downwards trend. On a weekly basis the stock is below the two averages.

The current price however notes 1.46 percent above the moving average. The price is moving above the KAMA line. After ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...