What Happened in BrusselsRemember when Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) squared off against Congress? The FB stock price dropped a few percent afterward, as investors considered the dangers of regulation. It turns out they needn't have worried, though, because American regulators aren't the problem.European regulators are the real danger.That's what I was thinking on May 22, when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was forced to appear before the European Parliament. And, boy, did he face some tough questions.Zuckerberg was grilled on data privacy and antitrust, two issues that Facebook would rather not discuss. But at least those questions were specific.

