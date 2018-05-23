sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

126,65 Euro		+0,50
+0,40 %
WKN: 747206 ISIN: DE0007472060 Ticker-Symbol: WDI 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
WIRECARD AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WIRECARD AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,97
128,92
21:32
128,70
129,65
21:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WIRECARD AG
WIRECARD AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WIRECARD AG126,65+0,40 %