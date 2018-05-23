Yesterday the Wirecard stock significantly lost value. It ended the trading day with a minus of 4 %. There was no dividend payout which could have been responsible. The dividend payouts so far would not justify a setback anyways.

Therefore, the setback should have different reasons. Chart technically speaking the Wirecard stock has been the candidate for a counter-movement for weeks already. The relative strenght index noted at nearly 90 points and thus signalized a strong oversold market ... (Gideon Tanner)

