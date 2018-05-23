The ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE recently have voted for a dividend payment of 1.93 Euro. At the current price of the stock this is equivalent to a dividend return of 7.1 percent.

A very strong profit share which might be very interesting for dividend hunters. But investors also participate in the price development of a stock and this was in 2017 with -22 % rather disappointing.

On Tuesday, the stock started with a minus of 2 % in the shortened week.

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.

(Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...