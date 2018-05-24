Toronto, Canada, May 24, 2018 - The Anti Aging Toronto Clinic (www.AntiAgingToronto.ca), a Toronto-based provider of hair and skin restoration treatments, is excited to announce that it will be offering its clients the chance to learn more about the city's latest body sculpting technology. On June 6, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., attendees will be treated to a professional presentation explaining the treatment, presented with an exclusive gift, and provided the opportunity to enter a draw to win a SculpSure Plus.

