Capital & Counties said on Thursday that it's considering a demerger that would create two separately-listed businesses based around its Covent Garden and Earls Court estates, as it announced the departure of chairman Ian Durant. The Covent Garden estate, which was valued at more than £2.5bn at the end of December 2017, would be launched as an independent central London retail-focused REIT, led by Ian Hawksworth. Meanwhile, Gary Yardley would head up a London development company centred around ...

