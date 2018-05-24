A Defining Year for Marijuana StocksWhen financial historians look back on 2018, they'll remember it as a period ripe with marijuana stock takeover targets. Barely a week passes without a major buyout, which makes my job as a financial analyst very clear-find the next best marijuana takeover target.Luckily, I've seen this movie before.Microchip makers went through the same cycle a few years ago. Like kids picking teams in the schoolyard, companies stacked their side with the best players. There were hundreds of mergers and acquisitions (M&As).Below are some of the most memorable:The Avago-Broadcom Deal. A $37.0-billion affair that.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...