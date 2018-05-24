After its IPO in 1996, the Deutsche Telekom stock was a huge flop. This was not only noticeable due to the catastrophic stock price but also due to the dividend. In 2001 the dividend fell to 0.37 Euro and in the two years after the Telekom did not payout any dividend at all. Since 2004 however, the Telekom has been paying an annual dividend, but its development is not sensationally good either. For more than 10 years the shareholders are receiving 0.50 Euro to 0.80 Euro per share.

