Many IPO's are not even noticed by the majority of investors. This definitely was not the case for Siemens former medical technology branch. Siemens Healthineers" IPO was observed by many and the price increase during the first weeks showed a high demand.

If one only considers the search engine queries for the stock, Siemens Healthineers is in front of its parent company. This difference is even after a few weeks past the IPO still very high.

After suffering from a light weakness ... (Gideon Tanner)

