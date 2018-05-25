Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2018) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of positive exploration results from a diamond drill program completed by its partner, Rio Tinto Canada Exploration Inc. ("Rio Tinto") on the Company's Bark Lake Cu-Ni-PGE ("copper-nickel-platinum group element") project. Rio Tinto's summary report to Benton details the three holes (QTBL0001 to QTBL003, total 408 metres) drilled into the Bark Lake ultramafic intrusion which intersected peridotite from surface down to shallow depths of 32.0 to 61.0m. The best mineralisation was noted in drill hole QTBL0001 and described as fine-grained, disseminated, magmatic Cu-Ni mineralization in the olivine cumulate near the base of the ultramafic. Only trace amount of fine-grained interstitial pyrrhotite occurs near the base of the intrusive in QTBL0002, and no mineralization was seen in QTBL0003.

Analytical results of the drill core from hole QTBL0001 include 19.2m grading 0.31% Cu, 0.16%Ni, 0.33g/t Pt and 0.39g/t Pd (or ~1.06% CuEq) from a depth of 37.3m and includes a higher grade interval of 0.63% Cu, 0.26% Ni, 0.63g/t Pt and 0.7g/t Pd (or ~1.95% CuEq) over 1.5m from 41.5 to 43.0m. QTBL0002 intersected peridotite down to 43.0m and graded 0.13%Cu, 0.13%Ni, 0.07g/t Pt and 0.06g/t Pd (or ~0.46% CuEq) over 9.0m from a depth of 14.1m. Drill hole QTBL0003 intersected peridotite down to 32.0m with no mineralization noted in the core. Cu equivalent based on Cu at $2.60/lb, Ni at $5.00/lb, Pt (platinum) at $1,200/oz and Pd (palladium) at $800/oz.

The Bark Lake property is currently under option to Rio Tinto and is tied directly to Benton's newly acquired Bolton Bay project (See Benton's PR dated April 13, 2018) located 120km west of Thunder Bay. The Bolton Bay property has the potential to host Gold and Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization of economic concentrations. Recent work completed by the vendor has identified mafic intrusive rock units that look similar to the Cu-Ni-PGE mineral-rich boulders found on the Bark Lake property. Historical work completed by Falconbridge and Inco identified mineralized quartz veining across the property including the East Zone, West Zone, Zones 1 &2, Clear Lake East, Carbon Point, 1925 showing and Island Zones. Diamond drilling by Falconbridge (1974) returned highlights of 0.13 oz/t Au over 23ft (4.46g/t Au over 7.01m) including 0.288 oz/t Au over 10 feet (9.87g/t Au over 3.05m). Benton has recently started an exploration program which will continue throughout the summer.

About Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX)

Benton Resources Inc is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's web site. Most projects have an up to date 43-101 report available. Interested parties can contact Stephen Stares from the contact below.

Clinton Barr (P.Geo.), V.P. Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

