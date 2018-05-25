Medibio Limited: Medibio Corporate Health Extends Global Footprint Signing Contract with Jacobs Engineering

SYDNEY, Australia and MINNEAPOLIS, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medibio Limited (http://www.medibio.com.au/) (MEB or the Company) (ASX:MEB) (OTCQB:MDBIF), a mental health technology company, today announced a significant contract for Medibio's Corporate Health product with Dallas, TX-based Jacobs Engineering across their Asia Pacific, Middle East, and European divisions.

Through the Mental Health Check-In (http://www.mentalhealthcheckin.com/), companies can offer employees an end-to-end mental health program, direct to their devices, to see how the mind and body are tracking. It's a personalized, private, and objective way to see the unseeable: mental health issues in the workplace.

Employees are provided the opportunity to confidentially check-in on their mental health and receive personalized confidential results from both an objective biometric screening in conjunction with a 12-minute subjective survey. Employers receive a dashboard providing de-identified, amalgamated data on the well-being of their workforce leveraging both the subjective and objective metrics. Employees then have the option to connect their wearable devices, such as Apple Watch, Garmin, and Fitbit, collect heart rate and sleep data.

The first-phase contract extends Medibio's engagement with Jacob's beyond Asia Pacific, to now encompass over 8,000 employees across Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East and Europe. The Check-In will be rolled out to Jacobs' European leadership team alongside the Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern workforces and is projected to generate first-stage revenue of approximately $50,000 for the initial four-week program. Services, including consultancy and delivery of ongoing mental health interventions and programs, will be billed as provided.

The correlation of ANS biometrics and mental health has been the focus of the company for over 20 years. Especially while sleeping, our bodies reflect our mental state through the performance of the autonomic nervous system. Medibio's technology platform detects dysfunction within the areas of the body regulated by the ANS, and through proprietary data processing and algorithms, the technology correlates these anomalies to different mental health conditions. It is a profound discovery that for the first time provides a tangible, objective understanding of mental health.

"We are thrilled to extend our pivotal agreement with Jacobs Engineering, a long-term supporter of Medibio and a leading corporation in driving the way mental health care is delivered to their employee base," said CEO and Managing Director Jack Cosentino. "By leveraging our proprietary technology, in conjunction with Jacobs' strong corporate advocacy, we look forward to establishing a long-term relationship to enable real change in the area of corporate mental health."

Jacobs Engineering Group (http://www.jacobs.com/) is one of the world's largest engineering and environmental consultancy groups. With a reputation for innovation, performance, and a human centric approach to employment and consultancy they have sought out programs that align with their values and integrate with their culture. Jacobs currently employs over 70,000 employees in over 250 offices worldwide.

Patrick Hill, Sr. Vice President and General Manager Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities at Jacobs said: "Our partnership with Medibio appears to have been hugely beneficial to date. Their analytical and evidence-based approach is a significant step forward for an organization like Jacobs that is looking to move from awareness to action, and from reaction to prevention. As a company that aims to puts its people first, we are delighted to be extending the Check-in to other parts of our global business."

This contract signed by Jacobs Engineering continues Medibio's rapidly expanding portfolio of global companies participating in the Mental Health Check-in including:

Jacobs Engineering (U.S.)

St. John of God Health Care (Australia's third-largest healthcare provider)

Australian Football League (AFL)

Rio Tinto

Aurecon Jacobs Joint Venture for West Gate Tunnel Project

The Mental Health Check-in Campaign is the entry-level offering to Medibio's Corporate Health products and is rapidly positioning Medibio as the preeminent mental health technology and services provider offering comprehensive mental health solutions for businesses.

About Medibio Limited

Medibio (ASX:MEB) (OTCQB:MDBIF) is a mental health technology company that has pioneered the use of objective biometrics to assist in the screening, diagnosing, monitoring and management of depression and other mental health conditions. The company offers mental health solutions for business through its Corporate Health programs and is developing products to serve both the consumer and regulated healthcare provider markets. The company was founded in Australia, with offices located in Melbourne (Vic), Perth (WA), and U.S. offices in Minneapolis, MN. Medibio is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange Ltd and trades on the OTCQB Venture Market. Investors can find additional information on www.otcmarkets.com (http://www.otcmarkets.com/) and www.asx.com.au (http://www.asx.com.au/).

About Jacobs

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2017 revenue when combined with full-year CH2M revenues and a talent force of more than 77,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Further Information: Website: www.medibio.com.au (http://www.medibio.com.au/) Media Inquiries:

Josh Purdy

Medibio Limited

josh.purdy@medibio.com.au (mailto:josh.purdy@medibio.com.au)

T: 952-222-0551 ext. 208

M: 612-695-0168 Investor Relations:

Stephanie Ottens

Medibio Limited

stephanie.ottens@medibio.com.au (mailto:stephanie.ottens@medibio.com.au)

T: +61 434 405 400

A video accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dca9e5bd-b9a4-4500-9840-9530068038c8 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dca9e5bd-b9a4-4500-9840-9530068038c8)