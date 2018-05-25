On Tuesday the general meeting of Aareal Bank took place. The shareholders voted for the use of the net profit and agreed on a dividend payout of 2.50 Euro per share. This is a considerable payout quote of 78 percent.

This stock is very interesting for dividend hunters. But due to the payout the stock's price fell significatnly. On a weekly basis the price is still inside of the Bollinger bonds. In the long-term the price will most likely reach its former level. Therefore, a buy might ... (Gideon Tanner)

