On Thursday's general meeting of Deutsche Bank AG, the speech by Paul Achleitner was especially interesting. He opened up the meeting with the premise of a transparent, critical and fair communication. He said that they had to struggle with increased arguments and conflicts on the leadership level.

The supervisory board announced that a reconstruction of the team is necessary and that it will fully support the new executive board. However, if this new direction will convince the investors ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...