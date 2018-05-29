Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2018) - Cryptobloc Technologies Corp. (CSE: CRYP) (OTC Pink: CRYBF) (FSE: GR9) ("Cryptobloc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's undertaking (the "Undertaking") to the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") to appoint two new independent directors to the Company's audit committee by May 28, 2018, the Exchange has extended the deadline for such appointments to June 8, 2018.

About Cryptobloc Technologies Corp.

Based in Vancouver, BC - Cryptobloc Technologies Corp. is focused on developing and implementing blockchain, distributed ledger, closed loop, and cryptocurrency services for Government and commercial partners. Cryptobloc is committed to developing innovative and disruptive solutions that constantly improve active business practices for our partners.

Cryptobloc Technologies Corp. is a public company, traded in Canada, U.S. and Germany under the symbols CSE:CRYP, OTCMKTS:CRYBF, and FRA:GR9.

