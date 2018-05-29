VALLOUREC: Vallourec to supply Framatome with steam generator tubes for the new Hinkley Point C EPRs

















Press Release

Vallourec to supply Framatome with steam generator tubes for the new Hinkley Point C EPRs

Boulogne-Billancourt, May 29, 2018 - Vallourec, world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces that its subsidiary Valinox Nucléaire SAS, specializing in the production of tubes for nuclear power plants, has signed a major contract with Framatome for the manufacture of more than 47,500 tubes for the 8 steam generators of the two new EPR Hinkley Point C units located in England.

"This contract once again shows Vallourec's expertise as a key partner in the French nuclear industry and testifies to the solidity of our long-standing collaboration with Framatome," said Philippe Crouzet, Chairman of the Management Board.

These tubes supplied by Valinox Nucléaire-the only interface between the primary system and the secondary system in pressurized water reactors-transfer heat from the reactor to the secondary loop in order to produce steam that drives a higher power turbine generating electricity.

As critical components in a nuclear power plant, these tubes contribute to the safety of the facility and their quality is an important element in ensuring reactor performance. "These tubes comply with the strictest nuclear safety standards," said Stéphane Jeanneteau, President of Valinox Nucléaire.

Production of this 1,000 km order will begin in 2018 at the Group's Montbard site (Burgundy, France), which has over 40 years of experience in this highly technical field.

Based in France and China for its nuclear activities, Vallourec is involved in nuclear projects throughout the world and covers all its customers' needs with a complete range of premium tubes, in terms of both dimensions and steel grades.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for challenging industrial applications such as oil and gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, daring architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D continually open new technological frontiers. Operating in more than 20 countries, its nearly 19,500 dedicated and passionate employees work hand-in-hand with their customers to offer much more than just tubes: they deliver innovative, reliable, competitive solutions to make every project possible.

Listed on the Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120354, ticker VK) and eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD), Vallourec is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and Next 150.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, ticker: VLOWY). The parity between the ADR and an ordinary Vallourec share is 5 for 1.

vallourec.com

Follow us on Twitter @Vallourec

For more information, please contact:

Investor relations Press relations Alexandra Fichelson Héloïse Rothenbühler Guilherme Camara Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50 / +33 (0)6 45 45 19 67 Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 39 76 heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com (mailto:heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com) investor.relations@vallourec.com Individual shareholder relations Toll-Free Number: 0 800 505 110 actionnaires@vallourec.com (mailto:actionnaires@vallourec.com)





PDF version (http://hugin.info/143606/R/2195977/850899.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: VALLOUREC via Globenewswire

