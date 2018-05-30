Differential Brands Group Inc. to Present at the 8Th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2018 / Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG), announced today that it will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 6th at 10:30AM Pacific Time at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Management of Differential Brands Group Inc. will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date." stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About Differential Brands Group

Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) is a platform that focuses on branded operating companies in the premium apparel, footwear and accessories sectors. Our focus is on organically growing our brands through a global, omni-channel distribution strategy while continuing to seek opportunities to acquire accretive, complementary, premium brands.

Our current brands are Hudson®, a designer and marketer of women's and men's premium, branded denim and apparel, Robert Graham®, a sophisticated, eclectic apparel and accessories brand seeking to inspire a global movement, and SWIMS®, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand best known for its range of fashion-forward, water-friendly footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, please visit Differential's website at: www.differentialbrandsgroup.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

