Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-05-31 16:24 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listing and Surveillance Committee decided on May 31, 2018 not to approve the application of Olympic Entertainment Group AS and to refuse to terminate the listing/trading in shares (ticker: OEG1T, ISIN code: EE3100084021) on Baltic Main List before the takeover of the shares. Considering the shareholders structure of Olympic Entertainment Group AS and the size of their total stake, as well as the planned transactions, the Exchange is on opinion that investors' interests can be considered sufficiently protected if investors are adequately informed and if they have the opportunity to turn to court for the protection of their rights. According to the Exchange, such conditions are ensured for the continuation of the listing until the takeover of the shares for financial compensation and termination of the listing prior to the fulfillment of this condition could significantly harm the interests of investors. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.