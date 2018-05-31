Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2018) - Valterra Resource Corporation (TSXV: VQA) (OTCQB: VRSCF) ("Valterra" or the "Company") reports that all ordinary resolutions placed before the annual general meeting held on May 29, 2018 were passed. Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of Valterra and the Company's rolling stock option plan was approved. Shareholders re-elected directors Lawrence Page, Q.C., Edward Odishaw, Barry Schindel, Brian McGrath, Nigel Bunting, Donald Head and Joseph A. Kizis, Jr. The directors subsequently re-appointed Lawrence Page as President, Graham Thatcher as Chief Financial Officer and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

About Valterra Resource Corporation

Valterra is a public resource exploration and development company with a successful management team experienced in consolidating and unlocking maximum asset value of its projects and in identifying strategic acquisitions. With a focus on early stage properties with the potential to host large deposits, in regions with excellent infrastructure, the Company has assembled a portfolio consisting of two Au-Ag high-potential assets: The Swift-Katie project in the Golden Arc, British Columbia and the Weepah project in the Walker lane Trend, Nevada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page Q.C., President, Valterra Resource Corporation

For further information, please visit Valterra's website at valterraresource.com or contact Valterra at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

