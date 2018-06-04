ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) Welcomes New Marketing Director to Their Team

Allen Stafford, 20-year Marketing Veteran Joins the Zero-emissions Company to Help Build Their Brand Image and Identify New Market Opportunities

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2018 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) is proud to announce and welcome Allen Stafford as the organizations new Marketing Director. Stafford's responsibility includes developing the ADOMANI® brand, identifying new markets for current and upcoming zero-emissions products, developing go-to-market strategies for products, and helping grow market share.

He joins the ADOMANI® team from A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. located in Colton, California. A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. is a transportation solution provider to the education, government. It was there that Stafford served as Marketing Manager working closely with department directors in developing data-driven marketing campaigns they helped increase market share. He was also part of the leadership team responsible for developing strategic direction of the company.

Stafford joins ADOMANI® with 20 years' experience in marketing in the B2B space working both on the agency and client sides. His past success includes driving growth in underserved markets with new and existing product lines in the technology and hospitality industry. His tenure as a marketing professional covers experience in manufacturing, technology, air, and ground transportation organizations. Mr. Stafford holds a B.A. in Communication Arts and Sciences for the University of Southern California, Graduate Certificate in Data-Driven Marketing from Cornell University, and working on his MBA from the University of Illinois. He also holds several certifications including Google Analytics, Google Search, and Operations Management.

'I am thrilled to be part of an organization that works with a sustainable technology and cares about air quality and health. I am looking forward to bringing my expertise in helping the ADOMANI® team carve a path in the education commercial electric vehicle markets.'

John Roselli, VP of Sales and Marketing stated, 'We are excited to welcome Allen to the team. He will help bring fresh insights into new markets and brand building to help ADOMANI® remain competitive and grow market share.'

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains that is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership. ADOMANI® helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. ADOMANI® designs and causes to be designed advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for use in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles.

