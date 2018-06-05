Constellium Paris: Constellium releases 2017 Business and Sustainability Report

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) announced the release of its 2017 Business and Sustainability Report, including results and progress updates on its 2020 sustainability targets.

We conducted a new Materiality Assessment to ensure that our sustainability programs remain aligned with our stakeholders' expectations. This Assessment confirmed that we already address their high-priority issues, such as climate change and human and labor rights protection, and showed that our stakeholders have an overall positive perception of Constellium's sustainability performance.

As we are defining a greenhouse gas reduction program, we have also conducted a full Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) model of our activities and products, detailed in this report. The model goes beyond Constellium's activities to include the other phases of our products' life cycle, such as metal sourcing, product usage phase, and end of life recycling.

"Constellium's 2017 Business and Sustainability report demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement, increased disclosure, and expanded stakeholder engagement," said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. "We want to create sustainable value - for our customers, employees, shareholders and communities, as we strive to improve the footprint of aluminium's life-cycle throughout the value-chain."

The report details Constellium's progress towards its 2020 sustainability targets, showing overall improvement for most of them. Most notably, Constellium is well on-track with its commitment to sustainable sourcing, with a new responsible supply chain management policy and extended audits. Some targets require further improvement, such as safety or energy efficiency, two key priorities for Constellium. We are implementing further actions to accelerate our progress, especially in these two critical areas of our operations.

To view Constellium's Business and Sustainability Report, please visit: https://www.constellium.com/sites/default/files/constellium_2017_business_and_sustainability_performance_report.pdf (https://www.constellium.com/sites/default/files/constellium_2017_business_and_sustainability_performance_report.pdf)

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including automotive, aerospace and packaging. Constellium generated €5.2 billion of revenue in 2017.

www.constellium.com

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, "believes," "expects," "may," "should," "approximately," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic downturn, the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; disruption to business operations; the inability to meet customer quality requirements; delayed readiness for the North American Auto Body Sheet market, the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities, failure to retain key employees, and other risk factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

