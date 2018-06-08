Legoland and Alton Towers operator Merlin Entertainment has appointed Andrew Fisher, current chairman and former CEO of Apple's Shazam music business, as a director. Fisher, who is also non-executive director of FTSE 350 groups Marks & Spencer and MoneySupermarket.com, has been appointed in a non-executive role and will join the group's audit and remuneration committees. Merlin, which recently launched new ranges of theme parks based around the Peppa Pig and Bear Grylls brands, said Fisher's ...

