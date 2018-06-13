Trina Solar Limited and China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited have been awarded a 250 MW solar PV project under China's Top Runner program.According to a statement released by China Singyes Solar Technologies, construction work will commence on the Tongchuan Photovoltaic Power Generation Technology Top-runner Base Project by the end of this September, while operations are expected to commence by next June 30. It will be located in Tongchuan, Shaanxi province. China introduced the Top Runner program in mid-2015, targeted chiefly at ground-mounted plants. Essentially, it is a guideline ...

