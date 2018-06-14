GoCompare.com has acquired energy comparison and switching specialist Energylinx for £10m in cash in a deal that will be financed through existing resources. The company said the acquisition strengthens its product and partner capabilities in the energy sector, enhancing its ability to help people find and switch to better deals. In addition, it will form an integral part of the strategy to expand GoCompare's share of the energy switching market. Headquartered in Alloa, Scotland, Energylinx ...

