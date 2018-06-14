Reabold Resources announced the acquisition of 100% of Gaelic Resources on Thursday, for the issue of 420 million new ordinary shares representing £3.045m. The AIM-traded company said the acquisition would provide it with options to participate in multiple near-term, high-impact oil and gas leases in California. Following completion of the acquisition, Reabold - through Gaelic - would have the right to earn-in to 50% of the leases by drilling up to five wells by the end of 2019. It said it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...