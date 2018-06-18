Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-06-18 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortna Issuer Market me ================================================================================ 02.05.2018-04 Public offering INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate VLN .07.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018- Takeover offer RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG 29.06.2018 period rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2018- Takeover offer KCM1R Kurzemes ciltslietu un RIG 03.07.2018 period maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2018- Buyback period ZMP1LOS Žemaitijos pienas VLN 25.06.2018 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2018 Government LTGCB03 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities 022B Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2018 Annual General NHCBHFF Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern TLN Meeting T Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2018 Annual General GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2018 Dividend ex-date EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2018 Dividend record EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2018 Coupon payment LHVB072 LHV Group TLN date 524A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2018 Dividend payment NCN1T Nordecon TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2018 Government LVGA002 Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG securities 523A Latvia auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2018 Coupon payment BIBB021 Baltic International Bank RIG date 018A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2018 Maturity date BIBB021 Baltic International Bank RIG 018A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.06.2018 Annual General OAMOBBF Orion Asset Management UAB VLN Meeting 1L -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.