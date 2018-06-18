Original-Research: SYGNIS AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu SYGNIS AG

Unternehmen: SYGNIS AG

ISIN: DE000A1RFM03

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 3.30 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: End FY 2019

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

Strong sales growth and EBITDA break-even achieved in the last quarters,

continued dynamic (inorganic organic) growth expected, SYGNIS serves high-

growth future markets

In the past reporting periods, SYGNIS AG has achieved substantial progress.

The finally completed integration of the companies acquired in 2016 and

2017, Expedeon Ltd., C.B.S. Scientific and Innova Biosciences, is

particularly worthy of mention, as a result of which a significant

expansion of the product range was achieved, as well as a related

development of the distribution channels. During the course of product

expansion, SYGNIS AG, which originally specialised in the areas of DNA/RNA

sample enrichment and analysis, has succeeded in covering both of the

important sub-areas of Life Sciences (genomics and proteomics), as well as

supplementing the product range with the protein marking field. In

addition, the Company also covers the area of immunodiagnostics and should

be able to address the high-volume areas of laboratory diagnostics (point

of care) and clinical diagnostics (hospital).

Due to the inorganic and organic (introduction of new products, new OEM

deals etc.) growth, sales revenues climbed substantially in the FY 2017 to

EUR7.80 million (PY: EUR1.79 million), which meant that the company

fulfilled its own guidance (EUR7 - 8 million). The high sales dynamics also

continued in the first quarter of 2018, with sales growth to EUR2.31

million (Q1 2017: EUR1.37 million), so that a sustainable increase in the

sales level is evident from this.

The circumstance due to which SYGNIS AG achieved a positive EBITDA for the

first time of EUR0.05 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and in the

following first quarter of 2018 is particularly worthy of mention. With the

publication of the annual report for the 2016 financial year, the SYGNIS

management held out the prospect of exactly this scenario of a first-time

break-even in the fourth quarter of 2017. However, on a full-year basis for

2017, the EBITDA continued to be in the negative range, at EUR-2.46 million

(PY: EUR-3.21 million).

According to the company, with sales revenues in the amount of EUR13 - 14

million, in the current financial year 2018, the EBITDA break-even should

also be achieved on a full-year basis. In the company guidance, TGR

Biosciences, which was acquired in the second quarter of 2018, is also

included for the first time. The newly acquired company also has

considerable overlaps with the SYGNIS product world, with its protein

capturing products, and therefore goes hand-in-hand with high synergy

potential. TGR Biosciences reports annual sales revenues of EUR3.6 million

and operates clearly in break-even, with an EBITDA of EUR1.4 million. In

2018, TGR will be included in the SYGNIS Group for a total of eight months.

Analogously to the company forecast, we anticipate dynamic sales

development as well as sustainable achievement of break-even on an EBITDA

basis from the current financial year 2018. In addition to the broader

sales basis, the reduction of operating costs following the completed

integration of the acquired new companies is noteworthy. Based on this, the

substantially higher sales level, which we expect, should also lead to a

rising level of earnings.

Within the scope of our adapted DCF valuation model, we have calculated a

fair enterprise value in the amount of EUR171.30 million (previously:

EUR153.14 million). Broken down over the greater number of shares following

the capital increase carried out for the TGR acquisition, this results in a

unchanged target price of EUR3.30 (previously: EUR3.30). Based on the

current share price of EUR1.42, we are maintaining our BUY rating.

