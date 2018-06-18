Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2018) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) ("Defiance") is pleased to announce the results from a recently completed geophysics program employing Atomic Energy Resonance Imaging ("AERI") technology. This cutting-edge technology recently completed its proof-of-concept testing resulting in multiple new discoveries in North America. At the San Acacio project, it identified a significant anomaly at depth, coincident with the recently delineated Induced Polarization ("IP") target (see Defiance News Release dated February 28, 2018). The AERI defined the anomaly starting at a depth of 200m and continuing past the detection limit of the technology at 1000m depth. The pipe shaped anomaly measures 400m in width, 300m in length, and is open at depth. The shape, size and mineral zonation of the AERI anomaly compares favourably with geophysical images generated by Capstone Mining on their nearby Cozamin Mine.

"We are excited to have identified a massive target at depth that is coincident with our recently identified IP anomaly. By employing both IP and revolutionary technologies such as Atomic Electron Resonance Imaging (AERI), we have begun identifying targets along the un-mined 4.4km extension of the Veta Grande vein. In addition, the use of these technologies allows us to more cost effectively drill the vein," stated Peter J. Hawley, President and CEO. "We anticipate drilling the anomaly in the near future as the size and depth of the anomaly have the potential to be a game changer for Defiance."

Figure 1: Long Section-Southeast Extension Surveyed by Atomic Electron Resonance Imaging





Figure 2: Atomic Electron Resonance Image of Target Anomaly at Depth





https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2950/35268_defiance_figure2.jpg

The Atomic Electron Resonance Imaging technology is a newly developed and recently proven exploration tool that builds on high-precision 3D mineralization maps that penetrate up to 1000 meters deep. The surveys detect and differentiate between precious and base metals mineralization only and will not detect tectonic structures, faults or any other non-mineralized zones. The AERI survey increases drilling efficiency by providing 3- Dimensional GPS location and depth to the target within the accuracy of 5 meters.

Defiance has also accepted Mr. Roger Scammel's resignation as director of the Company, effective immediately. The company wishes to thank Mr. Scammel for his service and dedication to the company and its shareholders and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is a silver explorer and developer advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District of central Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring and developing 7 operating mines to date. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand San Acacio to become one of Mexico's premier high grade wide vein silver deposits. A Panoramic Video on the San Acacio Deposit is available on our website.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. Interim President & CEO, Chairman of the Board to Defiance Silver Corp, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the technical information concerning the Company's material mineral properties contained in this press release.

