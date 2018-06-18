Kevin Hayes, chief financial officer of London-listed asset manager River and Mercantile, acquired 33,323 ordinary shares in the firm on Monday, the very same day the group's shares were listed on the FTSE Small Cap and FTSE All Share Indices. Hayes, who began his career at Ernst and Young, transferring to Lehman Brothers where he held various roles, purchased the shares at an average cost of 298p, for a total of £99,302.54. As a result of the transaction, Hayes now holds 318,298 ordinary ...

