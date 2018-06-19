sprite-preloader
19.06.2018 | 08:05
Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. APPLIES FOR SECONDARY LISTING ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS

Date: 19 June 2018

Release: 8:00 am CEST

Please open the following link to read the full press release:


Full press release (http://hugin.info/133644/R/2199817/853141.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eurocommercial Properties N.V. via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)