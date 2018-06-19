FairCom launches c-treeEDGE IoT Database

Company also announces new Extension for ThingWorx users

BOSTON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Data management in edge computing became easier today with the release of the c-treeEDGE IoT Database. This new solution from FairCom Corporation empowers organizations with the ability to store and process their data at or near the collection point, opening the door for mission-critical, and possibly, life-saving decisions to be made much faster without the need to rely solely on the cloud. The product launch announcement was made during the LiveWorx 2018 Technology Conference in Boston.

c-treeEDGE is a high-speed IoT database solution featuring unique technology that facilitates full-featured, high-performance data management while running on IoT and IIoT gateways and on the smallest edge devices. It has a very small footprint at 37 megabytes, but it is powerful enough to host data from thousands of sensors. c-treeEDGE IoT supports native MQTT communication, as well as Node-RED and REST API integration. It runs natively on multiple edge operating systems: Raspbian (Raspberry Pi), Windows IoT, Android, and AndroidThings, while also running on Windows 10 and Linux on x86 architecture for use in more powerful gateway systems. c-treeEDGE is ideal for use in manufacturing, healthcare, energy and transportation, as well as many other industries.

While c-treeEDGE is a new product, its core is powered by the same technology found in FairCom's flagship product, c-treeACE. In fact, this database technology has been embedded in medical devices and manufacturing sensors for IoT activities for many years -- long before the Internet of Things age arrived. Due to its flexibility, high performance and reliability, FairCom database technology has been trusted by more than 40 members of the Fortune 100 in recent years.

"As the Internet of Things continues to transform technology implementation, organizations will generate considerably more data on the edge, and they must decide if they can afford to send that data to the cloud or disregard it," said FairCom Director of Business Development Evaldo Oliveira. "The c-treeEDGE IoT Database gives organizations the power to manage their data on the edge where a few seconds, or even milliseconds, can mean the difference between successful operations or disaster. This robust, multimodel solution also sets the stage for a reduction of costs and resource allocation that is often associated with transmitting data to and from the cloud."

FairCom announced that it will soon launch a new c-treeEDGE IoT Database Extension for ThingWorx that allows users to seamlessly integrate their c-treeEDGE database with their ThingWorx IoT platform development environment. The c-treeEDGE extension will be available to ThingWorx users via the ThingWorx MarketPlace, and ThingWorx parent Company, PTC, has named FairCom a Technology Partner.

"The c-treeEDGE IoT Extension for ThingWorx provides users with the ability to experience fast, reliable database capabilities while utilizing one of the world's top IoT platforms," said Oliveira. "The Extension can be easily installed in order to add a 'thing' to the ThingWorx Composer and can be eventually installed on virtually any device in the user's IoT environment. The end result is efficient, powerful data management capabilities for ThingWorx users."

Detailed information about the c-treeEDGE IoT Database is available at FairCom.com.

c-treeEDGE IoT Database Overview

Key Benefits:

Edge data storage: Keep mission critical data on the edge

Mission-critical ops: Enable real-time IoT decision making

Fast: High-speed data collection at the edge

Data quality control: Guarantee data quality using transactional edge persistence

IoT specific: Specially built for IoT applications to run on major operating systems and hardware platforms

Security: Transmit only the data needed and store all data securely at the edge.

Database as a microservice: Uses both SQL and NoSQL microservices to collect, query and analyze data in real-time for IoT systems

Analytics-tool neutral: Compatible with nearly all analytics tools for use over actual real-time unstructured data

Powerful flexible/scalable data management: Portability, data partitioning, data coalescing, and replication

Top Features:

Micro footprint: 37 MB

IoT communication interfaces: MQTT, REST API, Node.js, Python, Java, and many more …

High-speed record I/O technology: Collects massive amounts of data on an edge device extremely fast

Security: Data encryption, TLS/SSL, and the exclusive FairCom handshake

Real-time replication: Reliably updates data effortlessly as connections and bandwidth fluctuate

Guaranteed data quality: ACID transaction control

Multiple integrations: Use standard SQL queries and eight interfaces like ODBC, JDBC, Python, PHP and .NET

IoT Platforms:

PTC/ThingWorx (Approved partner)

Node-RED

Operating Systems:

Raspbian - ARM (Raspberry Pi)

Windows IoT - ARM, x86

Android & Android Things - ARM

Linux - ARM, x86

Windows 10 - x86

Communication Interfaces:

MQTT

REST API

Node.js

JSON Support

Python

Java

Plus, many more

About FairCom

FairCom Corporation is a software industry pioneer and a global database technology leader. Its reputation of innovation began in 1979 and continues today with fast, reliable products that are trusted by organizations in a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to enterprise level organizations, including Fortune 100 members. The FairCom c-tree-based product line includes the customizable c-treeACE multimodel database, the c-treeRTG "Ready-to-Go" data management solutions for legacy systems, and the new c-treeEDGE IoT database for computing on the edge. Additional information about FairCom is available at FairCom.com.

