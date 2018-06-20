Best of the Best announced a special dividend after the prize competition operator posted annual profit slightly ahead of management's forecast. Pre-tax profit for the year to the end of April rose 5.8% to £1.6m as like-for-like revenue rose 13% to £12.25m. Best of the Best said the result was slightly better than its own expectations. The company, which runs competitions to win luxury cars and other items, said it would pay a special dividend of 4.5p a share on 20 July in addition to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...