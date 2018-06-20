AIM-listed mineral resource company Keras Resources has turned in another set of encouraging exploration results following recent depth extensions below its Klondyke Resource in Western Australia. Deep diamond drilling extends gold mineralisation at Klondyke, part of the company's Warrawoona Gold Project in the Pilbara of Western Australia, 150m down dip of previous drilling to 370m, resulting in a significant intercept of two metres at 6.01 grams of gold per tonne, including one metre of 9.39g ...

