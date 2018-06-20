Wynnstay posted what it called an "encouraging" set of first half results on Wednesday, explaining that they reflected a continuing recovery in farmgate prices across the agricultural sector as farmer confidence returned. The AIM-traded firm said the group saw growth across both of its divisions, and acquired 10 country stores in the first half, including eight in April alone. It claimed it remained well-positioned to meet current market expectations for the full year. Wynnstay said revenue from ...

