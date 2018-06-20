INFY Stock: Anticipating a BreakoutIf we brush aside the tensions currently being created by the trade war, there is still a lot to be bullish about in this market. For instance, the small-cap stocks continue to forge new highs, which is a sign that there is still inherent strength within this market, supporting the notion that a bull market is still in developmentI am focusing on Infosys Ltd (NSE:INFY) stock, which is a small-cap stock, because I have the inclination to believe that Infosys stock is setting up to make an epic move toward higher INFY stock prices.My beliefs are centered around a number of technical indications currently suggesting.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...