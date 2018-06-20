L'ORÉAL: L'ORÉAL: News Release: "L'Oréal finalizes the acquisition of Korean Stylenanda"

L'Oréal finalizes the acquisition of Korean Stylenanda

Clichy, 20 June 2018 - After obtaining the necessary authorizations from the relevant authorities, L'Oréal has finalized the acquisition of the Korean lifestyle company Nanda Co. Ltd, in accordance with the terms announced on 2 May 2018.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.02 billion euros in 2017 and employs 82,600 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,885 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain.

For more information: http://mediaroom.loreal.com/en/ (http://mediaroom.loreal.com/en/)

"This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our Internet sitewww.loreal-finance.com (http://www.loreal-finance.com/).

This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements."

Contacts at L'Oréal (switchboard: +33 1 47 56 70 00)

Individual shareholders and market authorities

Mr Jean Régis CAROF

Tel: +33 1 47 56 83 02

jean-regis.carof@loreal.com (mailto:jean-regis.carof@loreal.com)

Financial analysts and Institutional investors

Mrs Françoise LAUVIN

Tel: +33 1 47 56 86 82

francoise.lauvin@loreal.com (mailto:francoise.lauvin@loreal.com)

Journalists

Mrs Stephanie CARSON-PARKER

Tel: +33 1 47 56 76 71

stephanie.carsonparker@loreal.com (mailto:stephanie.carsonparker@loreal.com)

For further information, please contact your bank, stockbroker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers or magazines or the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com (http://www.loreal-finance.com),the L'Oréal Finance app or call the toll-free number from France: 0.800.66.66.66.

www.loreal-finance.com (http://www.loreal-finance.com) - Follow us on Twitter @loreal (https://twitter.com/Loreal)





Read the news release of 20 June 2018 (http://hugin.info/136480/R/2200378/853315.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: L'ORÉAL via Globenewswire

