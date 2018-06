Should I be bullish about BP plc, Barclays PLC, Diageo plc, Hurricane Energy PLC and Reckitt Benckiser Plc?I'm feeling generally upbeat about the prospects for the stock market, and I'm wondering if the outlooks for BP plc (LON:BP) (BP.L), Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) (BARC.L), Diageo plc (LON:DGE) (DGE.L), Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) (HUR.L) and Reckitt ...