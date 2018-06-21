The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic Benchmark index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Monday, July 2, 2018. As a result of the current review, AUGA group (AUG1L), Tallinna Sadam (TSM1T), Latvijas Gaze (GZE1R) and Pro Kapital Grupp (PKG1T) will be added to the index and Nordecon (NCN1T), HansaMatrix (HMX1R) and Baltika (BLT1T) will be removed from the index. OMX Baltic Benchmark constituents after the review effective as of July 2, 2018: Grigeo PRFoods Apranga Pro Kapital Grupp LHV Group Rokiskio Suris AUGA group SAF Tehnika Grindeks Siauliu Bankas Harju Elekter Silvano Fashion Group Klaipedos Nafta Tallink Grupp Latvijas Gaze Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Linas Agro Group Tallinna Sadam Merko Ehitus Tallinna Vesi Olainfarm Telia Lietuva Olympic Entertainment Group Valmieras stikla skiedra Pieno Zvaigzdes Vilkyskiu Pienine Zemaitijos Pienas For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US (+ 1 844 717-0708) or International Callers - Non-US Callers (+ 1 301 978 8311) or at index@nasdaq.com or Justinas Juknys +370 5 253 1417, Justinas.Juknys@nasdaq.com.