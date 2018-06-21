Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-06-21 13:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic Benchmark index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Monday, July 2, 2018. As a result of the current review, AUGA group (AUG1L),Tallinna Sadam (TSM1T), Latvijas Gaze (GZE1R) and Pro Kapital Grupp (PKG1T) will be added to the index and Nordecon (NCN1T), HansaMatrix (HMX1R) and Baltika (BLT1T) will be removed from the index. OMX Baltic Benchmark constituents after the review effective as of July 2, 2018: Grigeo PRFoods Apranga Pro Kapital Grupp LHV Group Rokiskio Suris Tallinna Sadam SAF Tehnika AUGA group Siauliu Bankas Grindeks Silvano Fashion Group Harju Elekter Tallink Grupp Klaipedos Nafta Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Latvijas Gaze Tallinna Vesi Linas Agro Group Telia Lietuva Merko Ehitus Valmieras stikla skiedra Olainfarm Vilkyskiu Pienine Olympic Entertainment Group Zemaitijos Pienas Pieno Zvaigzdes For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at index@nasdaq.com or Justinas Juknys +370 5 253 1417, Justinas.Juknys@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.